Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hospital-acquired infection control market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $41.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hospital-acquired infection control market size is predicted to reach $41.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

The growth in the hospital-acquired infection control market is due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest hospital-acquired infection control market share. Major players in the hospital-acquired infection control market include Johnson and Johnson, P&G Professional, Honeywell International Inc., MMM Group, 3M Company, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Segments

•By Product: Sterilizers, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessors, Microbial Testing Instruments, Consumables, Disinfectants, Infection Prevention And Surveillance Software, Other Products

•By Technology: Phenotypic Methods, Genotypic Methods

•By Diseases: Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Other Diseases

•By Application: Disease Testing, Drug-Resistance Testing

•By End User: Hospitals, ICUs, Ambulatory Surgical, Diagnostic Centers, Nursing Homes, Maternity Centers, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global hospital-acquired infection control market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hospital-acquired infections are acquired during hospital care that is not present before hospital admission. The prevention and control of hospital-acquired infection using various cleaning, sterilization, and disinfection methods refers to hospital-acquired infection control. These infections can be caused by the cross-infection from the surfaces of equipment, the skin of patients, and healthcare staff. Hospital-acquired infection control is used to reduce or eliminate the transmission of illnesses.

