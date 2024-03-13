Lung Injury Market Is Projected to Develop at The Rapid Pace | Experts Predict Growth of $2.4 Billion

Lung

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lung injury market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.20% from 2021 to 2030.

Lung injury is commonly characterized by hypoxia, lung complication, and pulmonary edema. This condition causes inflammation or direct injury to the lungs. Symptoms include severe shortness of breath, low blood pressure, confusion and extreme tiredness. Acute lung injury (ALI) is a multi-factorial process, the onset of which is triggered by environmental factors among genetically predisposed individuals. Although ALI-inducing events are common, only a fraction of those exposed develop the syndrome. Environmental triggers for developing ALI can be divided into those causing direct and those causing indirect lung injury, with sepsis, either intrapulmonary or extrapulmonary being the commonest cause.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

ONY BIOTECH INC., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PFIZER INC., BAYER AG, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD., LINDE PLC, MEDTRONIC PLC., GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC., APEPTICO FORSCHUNG UND ENTWICKLUNG GMBH, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V

Acute lung injury represents the most severe form of the viral infection sustained by COVID‐19. Incidence and severity of acute lung injury are a key determining factor of the prognosis of patients with COVID‐19 infection. Around 30% of patients with COVID‐19 infection in the ICU diagnosed with severe lung edema, dyspnea, hypoxemia, or even acute respiratory distress syndrome. Hence, the overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic remained positive, as COVID-19 has direct relation with acute lung injury, and hence boosted the use of therapies and devices, which is likely to drive the growth of the lung injury market.

Rise in prevalence of lung-related diseases and increase in geriatric population act as the key driving forces of the global lung injury market. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to treatment of ALI or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is anticipated to augment the growth of the global lung injury market. However, complications associated with the use of therapies and low adoption rate due to these complications act as the major deterrents of the market. Conversely, pipeline drugs for ALI, which are in the last of clinical trial, are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global lung injury market is segmented into therapy, end user, and region. Depending on therapy, the market is bifurcated into medication and device. The medication segment is further categorized into pharmacotherapy, fluid management, and inhaled nitric oxide. Moreover, the devices is subdivided into mechanical ventilation and adjunctive procedures devices.

On the basis of injury type, the market is classified into direct injury and indirect injury. By end user, it is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of therapy, the medication segment was the major shareholder 2020, as various therapies were used as supportive treatment for lung injury.

Depending on injury type, the direct injury acquired the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in incidence of pulmonary infections worldwide

