Market Size of Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Industry to Surpass $25,788.7 Billion by 2031, CAGR of 7.7%

Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by End Use, by Business Type, by Mode of operation, by Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."

𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 :

As per the report, The market size of warehousing and distribution logistics industry was valued at $12,018.98 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $25,788.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Agility,

Ceva Logistics,

CJ Century Logistics,

CWT Ltd.,

DB Schenker,

DHL Supply Chain,

Gemadept,

Keppel Logistics,

Kerry Logistic,

Kuehne+Nagel,

Singapore Post,

Tiong Nam Logistics,

WHA Corp.,

YCH Group,

Yusen Logistics.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific is dominating the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. and China dominated the warehousing and distribution logistics market in 2021. The booming e-commerce industry in these economies is expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region is driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, high government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is also boosting the market growth.

The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the warehousing and distribution logistics market are increase in demand for warehousing and distribution logistics in e-commerce industry, increase in demand for refrigerated warehouses, and emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the logistics sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the freight forwarding services, which is expected to boost the warehousing and distribution logistics market.

Warehousing and distribution logistics market is segmented basis of end use, business type, mode of operation, type and region. By end use, it is divided into healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, telecommunication, government and public utilities, banking and financial services, retail, media and entertainment, trade and transportation and others. By business type, it is divided into warehouse, distribution, and value-added services. By mode of operation, it is segmented into storage, roadways distribution, seaways distribution, and others. By type, it is divided into solution, and services. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 :

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 :

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Telecommunication

Government and public utilities

Banking and financial services

Retail

Media and entertainment

Trade and Transportation

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

Warehouse

Distribution

Value added services

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Storage

Roadways Distribution

Seaways Distribution

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

Solution

Services

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which made massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world. Since the beginning of 2020, several countries across the globe shut down their borders and limited transportation & travel to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thereby creating impediments for international trade & transportation. The pandemic affected almost every dimension of economic activity and individuals globally. As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across air, freight, and sea sectors.

Although, there are some industries that are struggling due to the pandemic, but some are thriving such as healthcare & pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and daily essentials goods industry, which are expected to affect the logistics industry positively during the COVID-19 outbreak globally. As B2B logistics industry suffered and came to a halt, B2C emerged during the pandemic, owing to the growth of online retail and e-commerce industry. Attributed to the lockdown and social distancing impact, the demand for online retailing has increased compared to offline retailing. In addition, there has been increasing demand for healthcare and FMCG supplies such as hospital supplies, gloves, sanitizers, vaccinations, and perishable food items, propelling the growth of the cold chain warehousing and logistics during the pandemic. For instance, according to new data from IBM's U.S. Retail Index, the pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping. In addition, according to the report from the U.S. Census Bureau 2020, the U.S. retail e-commerce industry reached $211.5 billion, up 31.8% from the first quarter of 2020 and 44.5% year-over-year. Such growth in online sales and logistics channels also create an opportunity for warehousing and distribution logistics market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By end use, the healthcare segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By business type, the distribution segment is projected to lead the global warehousing and distribution logistics market.

By mode of operation, the seaways distribution segment is projected to lead the global warehousing and distribution logistics market.

By type, the solution segment is projected to lead the global warehousing and distribution logistics market.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

