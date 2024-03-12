Senate Bill 1112 Printer's Number 1418
PENNSYLVANIA, March 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1418
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1112
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, FONTANA, ARGALL, SANTARSIERO,
CAPPELLETTI AND KEARNEY, MARCH 12, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in reimbursements by Commonwealth and
between school districts, providing for reimbursements for
merged school districts.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 2503.2. Reimbursements for Merged School
Districts.--(a) When two or more school districts form a merged
school district, beginning in the 2024-2025 school year and each
school year thereafter, the Commonwealth shall, based on the
cost calculated by the Department of Education under subsection
(b), reimburse the merged school district for the cost of all of
the following:
(1) The additional cost per pupil associated with the
