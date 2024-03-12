Senate Bill 1112 Printer's Number 1418

PENNSYLVANIA, March 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1418

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1112

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, FONTANA, ARGALL, SANTARSIERO,

CAPPELLETTI AND KEARNEY, MARCH 12, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in reimbursements by Commonwealth and

between school districts, providing for reimbursements for

merged school districts.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 2503.2. Reimbursements for Merged School

Districts.--(a) When two or more school districts form a merged

school district, beginning in the 2024-2025 school year and each

school year thereafter, the Commonwealth shall, based on the

cost calculated by the Department of Education under subsection

(b), reimburse the merged school district for the cost of all of

the following:

(1) The additional cost per pupil associated with the

