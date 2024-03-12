Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1419
PENNSYLVANIA, March 12
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1099
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, DILLON, GEBHARD,
HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, BAKER, REGAN, SCHWANK, VOGEL
AND J. WARD, MARCH 12, 2024
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
MARCH 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in grants to fire companies and
emergency medical services companies, further providing for
publication and notice and for award of grants, repealing
provisions relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and
Emergency Medical Services Grant Program and to Emergency
Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, further
providing for expiration of authority, repealing provisions
relating to expiration of authority relating to COVID-19
Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant
Program and to expiration of authority relating to Emergency
Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program and further
providing for annual reports.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 7812, 7813(a)(7), (a.2) and (d), 7822
and 7823(a)(7) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes are amended to read:
§ 7812. Publication and notice.
The commissioner shall publish notice of the grant program
availability through the Legislative Reference Bureau for
publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin by August 8 for each
