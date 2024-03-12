Senate Bill 1099 Printer's Number 1419

PENNSYLVANIA, March 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1419

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1099

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BROWN, COSTA, DILLON, GEBHARD,

HUTCHINSON, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, BAKER, REGAN, SCHWANK, VOGEL

AND J. WARD, MARCH 12, 2024

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MARCH 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in grants to fire companies and

emergency medical services companies, further providing for

publication and notice and for award of grants, repealing

provisions relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and

Emergency Medical Services Grant Program and to Emergency

Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, further

providing for expiration of authority, repealing provisions

relating to expiration of authority relating to COVID-19

Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant

Program and to expiration of authority relating to Emergency

Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program and further

providing for annual reports.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 7812, 7813(a)(7), (a.2) and (d), 7822

and 7823(a)(7) of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes are amended to read:

§ 7812. Publication and notice.

The commissioner shall publish notice of the grant program

availability through the Legislative Reference Bureau for

publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin by August 8 for each

