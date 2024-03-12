Senate Bill 1102 Printer's Number 1421

PENNSYLVANIA, March 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1421

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1102

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, COLLETT, BOSCOLA, GEBHARD,

J. WARD, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, FARRY,

PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, CAPPELLETTI, MASTRIANO, SCHWANK,

LAUGHLIN AND ROBINSON, MARCH 12, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 9, 1997 (P.L.169, No.14), entitled "An

act providing for Statewide nurse aide training programs

relating to nursing facilities," providing for training for

long-term care, for criteria for nurse aides and for

limitation on department.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 9, 1997 (P.L.169, No.14), known

as the Nurse Aide Resident Abuse Prevention Training Act, is

amended by adding sections to read:

Section 3.1. Training for long-term care.

(a) Duties of department.--The department shall:

(1) Develop and implement a long-term care curriculum

for nurse aides.

(2) Establish qualifications for individuals to conduct

training of the long-term care curriculum. The qualifications

shall include, at a minimum, that an instructor must be a

registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse under the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18