Senate Bill 1101 Printer's Number 1420
PENNSYLVANIA, March 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1420
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1101
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, ARGALL, CULVER, DUSH, LAUGHLIN,
MARTIN, ROTHMAN AND J. WARD, MARCH 12, 2024
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
MARCH 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further
providing for curriculum, training and education
certification management system.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7383.1 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 7383.1. Curriculum, training and education certification
management system.
* * *
(b.1) Testing.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,
fire and emergency services training established under this
section shall provide the following testing options to trainees:
(1) a cumulative test to be completed at the end of the
fire and emergency services training program; or
(2) a test to be completed following a successive
training module of the program, provided that all individual
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18