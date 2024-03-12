Submit Release
Senate Bill 1101 Printer's Number 1420

PENNSYLVANIA, March 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1420

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1101

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, ARGALL, CULVER, DUSH, LAUGHLIN,

MARTIN, ROTHMAN AND J. WARD, MARCH 12, 2024

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MARCH 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further

providing for curriculum, training and education

certification management system.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7383.1 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 7383.1. Curriculum, training and education certification

management system.

* * *

(b.1) Testing.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law,

fire and emergency services training established under this

section shall provide the following testing options to trainees:

(1) a cumulative test to be completed at the end of the

fire and emergency services training program; or

(2) a test to be completed following a successive

training module of the program, provided that all individual

