Senate Bill 1103 Printer's Number 1422

PENNSYLVANIA, March 12 - (1) In addition to the duties required of a direct care

staff person, the examination shall include an assessment of

interpersonal communication skills, basic writing and reading

comprehension, understanding of cultural and diverse

communities, awareness of mental and behavioral health needs

and other competencies specific to working in a personal care

home or an assisted living residence.

(2) Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to

permit a direct care staff person from dispensing,

distributing or administering medication.

Section 2. The following shall apply:

(1) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of

section 213(f) of the act, the Department of Human Services

shall promulgate temporary regulations that shall expire not

later than two years following the publication of the

temporary regulations. The Department of Human Services may

promulgate temporary regulations not subject to:

(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929.

(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of

October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the

Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(2) The authority of the Department of Human Services to

adopt temporary regulations under paragraph (1) shall expire

20240SB1103PN1422 - 2 -

