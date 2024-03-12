Senate Bill 1103 Printer's Number 1422
PENNSYLVANIA, March 12 - (1) In addition to the duties required of a direct care
staff person, the examination shall include an assessment of
interpersonal communication skills, basic writing and reading
comprehension, understanding of cultural and diverse
communities, awareness of mental and behavioral health needs
and other competencies specific to working in a personal care
home or an assisted living residence.
(2) Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to
permit a direct care staff person from dispensing,
distributing or administering medication.
Section 2. The following shall apply:
(1) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of
section 213(f) of the act, the Department of Human Services
shall promulgate temporary regulations that shall expire not
later than two years following the publication of the
temporary regulations. The Department of Human Services may
promulgate temporary regulations not subject to:
(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929.
(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of
October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the
Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(2) The authority of the Department of Human Services to
adopt temporary regulations under paragraph (1) shall expire
