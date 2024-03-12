Senate Bill 1104 Printer's Number 1423

PENNSYLVANIA, March 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1423

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1104

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, GEBHARD, J. WARD,

ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, FARRY, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-

HILL, DUSH, CAPPELLETTI, MASTRIANO, SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN AND

ROBINSON, MARCH 12, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for credit for employment at congregate care

facility.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1507. Credit for Employment at Congregate Care

Facility.--(a) A student who is in grade eleven or twelve at a

school entity or nonpublic school and who is employed, either on

a paid or voluntary basis, at a congregate care facility may

earn one elective credit toward graduation for each three

hundred fifty (350) hours worked at the congregate care

facility, for a maximum of two elective credits toward

