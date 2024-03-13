Market Size Of Cold Chain Logistics Industry Size is Projected to Reach $782.27 Billion by 2030

Cold Chain Logistics Market

By end-use industry, the drugs & pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Increase in refrigerated warehouses and the rise in growth of the processed food and pharmaceutical sectors drive the global cold chain logistics market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold Chain Logistics Market by End-use Industry (Fruits & Vegetables; Bakery & Confectionery; Dairy & Frozen Desserts; Meat, Fish, & Sea Food; Drugs & Pharmaceuticals; and Others), Business Type (Warehousing and Transportation (Railways, Airways, Roadways and Waterways)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" As per the report, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟐𝟎𝟐.𝟏𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟕𝟖𝟐.𝟐𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

The cold chain logistics industry is a temperature-controlled supply chain that provides an uninterrupted chain of distribution and storage activity in which a given temperature is maintained throughout the chain. It is primarily used to maintain & extend the life of products such as fresh agricultural products, seafood, frozen food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical products. Monitoring, storing, and transporting are the crucial factors in the cold chain to prevent degradation in the quality of the shipments. Presently, the cold chain logistics market is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rise in the need for cold chain management in the pharmaceutical industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐱, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐜, 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐢 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐓𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in refrigerated warehouses and growth of the processed food sector and pharmaceutical sector have boosted the growth of the global cold chain logistics market. However, lack of standardization and high operational cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, RFID technologies for cold chain applications and adoption of automated software would open new opportunities in the future.

Factors such as increase in the number of refrigerated warehouses and growth in the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of the cold chain logistics market. In addition, growth in the processed food sector boosts the market growth. However, factors such as lack of standardization and high operational cost restrain the market growth. Furthermore, RFID technology for cold chain applications and the adoption of software for cold chain logistics provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

The transportation segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By business type, the transportation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030, due to presence of several companies that have operation in cold chain logistical movement from one place to another. However, the warehousing segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cold chain logistics market, due to increased warehousing & storage activities carried out across the globe.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for cold chain-based products across the region. However, the global cold chain logistics market share across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to rise in presence of numerous service vendors operating across the region.

By end user industry, the fruits & vegetable segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global cold chain logistics market, owing to rise in transportation of food & vegetables across different countries in temperature-controlled containers. However, the drugs & pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, due to increased developments carried in the medical & healthcare industry.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Depending on business type, the transportation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Region wise, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

