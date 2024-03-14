Sucralose Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Sucralose Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The sucralose market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sucralose Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sucralose market size is predicted to reach $5.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the sucralose market is due to an increase in demand from health-conscious people. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest sucralose market share. Major players in the sucralose market include Tate & Lyle PLC, JK Sucralose Inc., Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Newtrend Group, BioPlus Life Sciences.

Sucralose Market Segments

• By Type: Industrial Grade, Feed Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade

• By Form: Granular, Powder, Liquid

• By Application: Beverage, Bakery, Confectionary, Dairy Products, Frozen Foods, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global sucralose market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sucralose is derived from sucrose by the chemical process. Sucralose is a white crystalline powder used as an artificial sweetener that is 600 times sweeter than sugar with no calories in it. Sucralose is available as a raw material in pure form or as a finished product in the form of solid or liquid. Sucralose is used in low-sugar/calorie food without compromising the taste of the product.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sucralose Market Characteristics

3. Sucralose Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sucralose Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sucralose Market Size And Growth

……

27. Sucralose Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Sucralose Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

