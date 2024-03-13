$19.7+ Bn Prosthetic Heart Valve Market | A comprehensive analysis of key market trends and dynamics has been revealed

A comprehensive analysis of key market trends and dynamics has been revealed

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has unveiled its latest comprehensive analysis focusing on the prosthetic heart valve market. According to the report, the market size stood at a significant $6.9 billion in 2021, with estimations indicating a robust growth trajectory reaching $19.7 billion by 2031. This anticipated expansion translates to a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from the forecast period of 2024 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2176

In terms of regional dynamics, North America emerges as a frontrunner in capturing a significant share of the prosthetic heart valve market. This dominance is attributed to several factors including the region's robust medical expertise, continual introduction of novel products, and supportive government regulations facilitating the production and maintenance of cardiac valve devices. Additionally, the prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes and obesity further bolsters North America's stronghold in this market segment.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, driven by escalating incidences of cardiac disorders like aortic stenosis and the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in nations like China and India. Market players are strategically directing their investments towards emerging markets, buoyed by the region's potential for growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Nemoto Kyorindo

2. Medtron AG

3. Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

4. Bracco Imaging S.p.A

5. Vivid Imaging

6. Bayer Healthcare

7. Guerbet Group

8. GE Healthcare

9. Sino Medical- Device Technology

10. Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical

In the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prosthetic heart valves industry experienced a notable shift, characterized by a steady growth trajectory. This uptick in growth was primarily driven by the heightened incidence of cardiovascular disorders observed among COVID-19 patients. Consequently, there was a discernible rise in the adoption of diverse prosthetic heart valves, with a notable emphasis on those deployed through minimally invasive surgical procedures. As a result, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the global prosthetic heart valve market remained relatively minimal.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2176