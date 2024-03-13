Audio IC Market to Garner $45.57 billion by 2027, Driven by Adoption of Consumer Electronics Devices

Audio IC Market Size

Rise in adoption of wireless and smart infrastructure and surge in demand for Hi-Fi audio in commercial events fuel growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The global Audio IC market size was valued at $27.72 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $45.57 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.09%. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global audio IC market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

The comprehensive report on the global audio IC market provides a qualitative and quantitative evaluation of the historical and forecasted market size and share. It includes a thorough review of the research methodology used, including the extraction of primary and secondary data. In addition, it highlights important benefits for stakeholders, identifies the most profitable investment opportunities, describes the most successful strategies, and analyses the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis assists industry leaders in assessing an organization’s current competitive strength as well as the position in which competition may move.

Audio IC is an electronic device, which is used in audio processors, MEMS microphones, audio amplifiers, and subsystems. Various types of audio ICs include audio amplifiers, audio converters, audio DSPs, and audio processors. Audio amplifiers are used in sound systems such as home audio systems, musical instruments systems, loudspeakers, and sound reinforcement.

The purpose of an amplifier is to increase vibrations to the maximum extent of signals without affecting frequency or any wavelength, and help improve efficiency of a system. In addition, a digital sound processor (DSP) is a specialized microprocessor chip widely used in audio signal processing, telecommunications, digital image processing, radar, sonar and speech recognition systems, and consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones, disk drives, and high-definition television (HDTV) products.

The global audio IC market is anticipated to witness significant growth during period forecast period. Increase in adoption of consumer electronics devices and development of new energy efficient audio devices with enhanced user experience drives the Audio IC market growth. In addition, rise in penetration of wireless and smart infrastructure and surge in demand for Hi-Fi audio in commercial events fuel growth of the market. However, increase in demand for audio SoCs and technical faults and issues associated with integration of audio devices is a major restraint for the global audio IC industry. Furthermore, rise in demand for on-board media entertainment systems and development of VR technology is expected to create opportunities for the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global audio IC market based on IC type, application, and region.

Based on IC type, the audio DSP segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the audio codecs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on application, the mobile phones segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global audio IC market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the smart home & IoT devices segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of consumer electronics, rise in disposable income of consumers across developing countries in the region, and extensive technological advancements. In Asia-Pacific, China and India remain significant participants in the global audio IC market analysis, owing to surge in manufacturing capacity of consumer electronics in these countries. In addition, North America holds the second largest share in the global market, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to presence of significant number of market players in the region.

The key players profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Cirrus Logic, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Maxim Integrated, ROHM CO., LTD., Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductors, Toshiba Corporation, and Infineon. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to expand their foothold in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study

• The audio amplifier segment is projected to be the major IC type over the forecast period followed by audio DSP.

• Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 68.60% of the audio IC market share in 2019.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific audio IC market, accounting for approximately 41.80% share in 2019.