IAM inspects random samples of food products made in Portuguese-speaking countries and all passed the test

MACAU, March 13 - In recent years, there is an increase in the variety of food products made in Portuguese-speaking countries available on the Macao market for the public and tourists. In order to further understand the food safety situation of the food products from Portuguese-speaking countries, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has collected a total of 150 random samples from the local market for comprehensive testing of pathogenic microorganisms, food additives, heavy metals and mycotoxins. The results showed that all samples complied with the food safety standards of Macao.

Currently, the food products from Portuguese-speaking countries commonly found on the Macao market include meat products, vegetable products, cereals and their products, condiments, coffee, etc. Improper handling and storing of processed meat products during the production and sales processes can easily cause contamination by pathogenic microorganisms. Vegetables, coffee, cereals and other agricultural products and their products are susceptible to contamination by lead or mycotoxins via environmental pollution, raw material cultivation, handling or processing and other channels. In addition, in order to prevent food from spoiling, extend their shelf life or make their colours look nicer after processing, the food industry may add food additives during the production process of the above food products. Generally speaking, all these factors play a role in terms of food safety.

IAM therefore launched the targeted food surveillance on food products from Portuguese-speaking countries in the third quarter of last year. Samples of food products from Portuguese-speaking countries were collected from stores featuring such products, supermarkets and other places in Macao and tested for Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus, Listeria monocytogenes, sorbic acid, nitrate, nitrite, lead, aflatoxin B1 and ochratoxin A. The surveillance results showed that all samples passed the food safety testing and complied with the food safety standards of Macao. However, since some processed food products are slightly high in sodium and fat, members of the public are advised to read the nutrition labels on the packages carefully when purchasing and to maintain a balanced diet.

IAM will continue to pay attention to the consumption risks and hygienic conditions of the food products available on the market to safeguard food safety in Macao. The results of this targeted food surveillance have been uploaded to the Food Safety Information website (https://www.foodsafety.gov.mo/) for public view.