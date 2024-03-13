IAM to hold briefings on Standard for Uses of Food Additives in Foodstuffs this month Helping local food sector enhance production technologies as well as product safety and quality

MACAU, March 13 - Entering into force on 1 May this year, the “Standard for Uses of Food Additives in Foodstuffs” integrates and updates relevant food safety standards, expanding the coverage to about 400 types of food additives and adding thousands of combinations of food additives and the standards for their corresponding maximum limits of use. To help the food sector further understand the details of the regulation and the points to note about the use of food additives, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold two briefings, respectively on 19 and 20 March, on the “Standard for Uses of Food Additives in Foodstuffs”, with the aim of helping local food sector enhance production technologies as well as product safety and quality. Members of the sector are welcome to attend the briefings.

The briefings will be held at the hall of the Department of Food Safety of IAM on the 10th floor of Novo Mercado Abastecedor de Macau. The first briefing is scheduled for 19 March (Tuesday) from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second 20 March (Wednesday) from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. During the briefings, IAM will introduce the current status of the implementation of the food additive standards in Macao and explain the types of food additives commonly used and their maximum limits of use under the new regulation while taking into account legal norms, scientific data and practical industrial applications. Interested members of the food sector can register for the briefings through “Business & Associations Account” or “Macao One Account” from now until 15 March, or by calling 8296 1239 or 8296 1245 during office hours.

The SAR Government has formulated three administrative regulations to set safety standards for food additives such as food colourings, sweeteners, preservatives and antioxidants since 2017. The Administrative Regulation No. 5/2024 “Standard for Uses of Food Additives in Foodstuffs”, which is about to enter into force, does not only integrate and update the three existing standards for food additives, but also covers food additives commonly found in local food products, including emulsifiers, acidity regulators, stabilisers, anti-caking agents, flavour enhancers and raising agents, expanding the coverage to about 400 types of food additives and adding thousands of combinations of food additives and the standards for their corresponding maximum limits of use to further regulate the use of food additives and protect the health and safety of the public in Macao.