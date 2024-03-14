Global E-scrap Recycling Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the e-scrap recycling market size is predicted to reach $14.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.
The growth in the e-scrap recycling market is due to the growing usage of electronic products. Europe region is expected to hold the largest e-scrap recycling market share. Major players in the e-scrap recycling market include TES-AMM Japan, DOWA Holdings Co. Ltd., Aurubis AG, Tetronics Holdings Ltd., Boliden AB, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation.
E-scrap Recycling Market Segments
• By Product: IT and Telecom Equipment, Small Household Appliances, Large White Goods, Consumer Electronics, Other Products
• By Processed Material: Metal, Glass, Plastic, Other Processed Materials
• By Application: Dealing Materials, Recycling Materials
• By Geography: The global e-scrap recycling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
E-scrap recycling refers to reprocessing and re-use of electronic wastes. It is a process that seeks to recover material from the electronic waste and in a way, user can use them in new electronic products.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. E-scrap Recycling Market Characteristics
3. E-scrap Recycling Market Trends And Strategies
4. E-scrap Recycling Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. E-scrap Recycling Market Size And Growth
……
27. E-scrap Recycling Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. E-scrap Recycling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market