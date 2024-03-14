Global E-scrap Recycling Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

E-Scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The e-scrap recycling market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's "E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the e-scrap recycling market size is predicted to reach $14.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The growth in the e-scrap recycling market is due to the growing usage of electronic products. Europe region is expected to hold the largest e-scrap recycling market share. Major players in the e-scrap recycling market include TES-AMM Japan, DOWA Holdings Co. Ltd., Aurubis AG, Tetronics Holdings Ltd., Boliden AB, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation.

E-scrap Recycling Market Segments

• By Product: IT and Telecom Equipment, Small Household Appliances, Large White Goods, Consumer Electronics, Other Products

• By Processed Material: Metal, Glass, Plastic, Other Processed Materials

• By Application: Dealing Materials, Recycling Materials

• By Geography: The global e-scrap recycling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

E-scrap recycling refers to reprocessing and re-use of electronic wastes. It is a process that seeks to recover material from the electronic waste and in a way, user can use them in new electronic products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. E-scrap Recycling Market Characteristics

3. E-scrap Recycling Market Trends And Strategies

4. E-scrap Recycling Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. E-scrap Recycling Market Size And Growth

……

27. E-scrap Recycling Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. E-scrap Recycling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

