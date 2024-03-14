Extruders Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Extruders Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Extruders Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the extruders market size is predicted to reach $12.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the extruders market is due to the increase in the packaging industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest extruders market share. Major players in the extruders market include Hillenbrand Inc., Nordson Corporation, The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Kraussmaffei Group GmbH, Coperion GmbH, Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd.

Extruders Market Segments

• By Type: Single-Screw Extruder, Twin-Screw Extruder, Ram Extruder

• By End-User: Building and Construction, Transportation, Consumer Goods, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global extruders market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Extruders refer to the machine used to finish the extrusion process. That machine warms the product and drives it through the die to generate the required shape using a series of barrels and cylinders.

