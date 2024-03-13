Market Size of LiDAR Drone Industry Set to Skyrocket to $1 Billion by 2031 with a 22.1% CAGR Surge from 2022 to 2031

LiDAR drone Industry Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently published Allied Market Research report on the LiDAR drone market throws light on the different aspects of the industry on the lines of LiDAR type, drone type, drone range, and application. The report highlights that the market size of LiDAR drone industry was valued at $0.15 billion in 2021 and is set to gather a revenue of $1 billion by 2031, thereby registering a CAGR of 22.1% in the 2021-2030 timeframe. Furthermore, the report also covers the performance of the industry in various regions of the globe.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The report also provides a study of the latest trends in the industry and the financial performance of the key players in the sector. Moreover, it also covers interviews with the leading companies in the sector.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 :

Topodrone

Microdrones

Phoenix Lidar Systems

Teledyne Imaging

Leica Geosystems AG

PolyExplore Inc.

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

UMS Skeldar

OnyxScan

yellowscan

𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 :

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) is a technology that employs light signals for remote sensing applications. The unmanned aerial vehicles or drones that are fitted with this technology are called LiDAR drones. These drones, using LiDAR technology, emit light signals toward the ground, which upon bouncing back from the ground surface are detected by the drone. This helps in creating a visual representation of the ground surface over which the drone is flying.

One of the biggest users of LiDAR drones is the environment preservation sector which employs these drones for mapping the forest areas, rivers, animal conservation zones, etc. In the past few years, advanced technologies have been developed that can help identify and record methane emissions hotspots using LiDAR UAVs. Research papers published on this technology have pointed out that the technology will help identify the areas across the globe that are the biggest contributors to global warming and climate change.

Another important development in LiDAR technology is that it is now increasingly used for mapping geologic faults. Studies conducted in this field have shown that automated LiDAR UAVs can effectively map geologic faults in the earth's crusts. The data thus produced can then be used for analyzing the seismic activities in those areas which, ultimately, help geologists to get insights into the causes of earthquakes.

𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 :

To help businesses understand the true picture of the industry, the report gives an in-depth analysis of the growth drivers, market restraints, and investment opportunities in the sector. The widespread applicability of LiDAR drones in various end-use industries such as aviation & defense, oil & gas exploration, construction, etc., is expected to drive the market forward in the 2021-2031 timeframe. Furthermore, the extensive application of LiDAR drones in the mining sector is expected to open up new opportunities in the industry.

The rising governmental investments in smart city projects are anticipated to help the market flourish in the coming period. Additionally, an increase in the usage of LiDAR drones for aerial data collection for ecological purposes is anticipated to augment the growth rate of the market in the years to come.

Apart from this, the report also highlights the competitive scenario of the industry, at both global and domestic levels using scientific analytical tools like Porter's five forces.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Apart from the growth drivers and opportunities in the domain, the report also focuses on the different segments of the sector, based on the lines of LiDAR type, drone type, drone range, application, and region. Each segment is further classified into the respective sub-segments, and the report studies each segment in detail.

Based on LiDAR type, the market is segmented into topographic and bathymetric. On the other hand, the drone type segment is further classified into fixed-wing and rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Similarly, the drone range segment is further divided into short-range, medium-range, and long-range. Finally, the application segment is classified on the lines of corridor mapping, mining and construction, environment, and others. For regional analysis, the report covers the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

What is the market value of the global LiDAR drone market in 2021?

What are the latest developments in the market?

Which is the largest regional market in the LiDAR drone industry?

What are the major growth strategies of the LiDAR drone sector players?

