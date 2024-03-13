Top Couvreurs, For A Sixth Subsequent Year, To Top The Row Of ThreeBestRated® As Industry Leaders
EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Couvreurs, a well-established roofing contractor from Blainville successfully steps into the sixth year in the lists of ThreeBestRated®, a multi-national ranking company, by receiving the award for best roofing contractors of 2024. While choosing the Top Couvreurs, ThreeBestRated® has analyzed various critical aspects of the business through its 50-Points Inspection, before taking them into the rank. And, the Top Couvreurs once again proved themselves with their commitment to excellence.
>> Trusted Roofers
Established in 2004, Top Couvreurs boasts a solid reputation of over 20 years. It is a locally owned and operated company. This means they have extensive knowledge about the local weather which enables them to provide the best and lasting solution for all the roofing-related problems. It is licensed from Régie du logement du Québec ( RBQ) and is a proud member of the Commission de la construction du Québec (CCQ). These accreditations make the company a trusted roofer in the Blainville region.
>> Backed Up Excellent Team
The company employs a proficient team of experts, who are well-prepared to take on any kind of roofing project, ranging from a new installation to repairing tasks for both residential and commercial buildings. Their dedicated team strives to provide 100% waterproof and durable roofs, while also catering to the unique needs of every client.
>> Round-the-clock Assistance
Top Couvreurs is committed to ensuring their clients’ peace of mind around the clock by providing 24/7 emergency roofing services. Their experts will promptly respond to the clients’ needs, and take care of the roofs, by carrying out all the necessary actions.
>> Top-Notch Quality Is Guaranteed
Their competence to take on any kind of work and sincere commitment to quality work are evident in their ability to stand by their work. Top Couvreurs are one of the few roofers to guarantee a rare 10 years of warranty on labor with an additional 2$ million professional insurance coverage.
>> Trimming down the customer's words
Only excellent work speaks volumes. This way, Top Couvreurs have satisfied hundreds of clients across the region. Their happy clients have shared about their experience with Top Couvreurs.
One customer shared, “Excellent! I am very happy and thoroughly impressed by the team. Extremely professional, meticulous, hardworking, and respectful team. Quality work and honest people. They leave the place very clean when they finish the job. I highly recommend it to others.”
Another said, “After a quote request for a simple repair of a leaking roof, Mathieu instead suggested that I go up and inspect it myself and informed me how to carry out the task which is really simple. Thank you for your honesty and time!”
The third comment said, “Impeccable work! Strictly nothing to complain about. Thanks to Matthieu and his entire team for the exceptional service. From the initial quote request to the execution, everything was managed by dedicated professionals. So I strongly recommend Top Couvreurs, Mathieu without any hesitation.”
Service Area Covered:
Top Couvreurs extend their services to Laval, Blainville, Mirabel, Ste-Dorothee, Terrebonne, Fabreville, Lorraine, Rosemere, Boisbriand, St-Eustache, Ste-Therese and on the North Shore. They specialize in roof repairs/installation, asphalt shingles roofs, flat & pitched roofs, attic vent installation, elastomeric membrane installation, and roof snow removal.
They offer a FREE quote for their customers. To claim the quote, visit Top Couvreurs’ website: https://www.topcouvreurs.com/.
-
-
