Encryption Software Market Research: Industry Size, Share, and Forecast 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 16.5%

Encryption Software Market

The rise in data breaches and surge in adoption of the concept of bring your own device (BYOD) drive the growth of the global encryption software market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Encryption Software Market by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Function, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”the global encryption software market was valued at $ billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $42.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The main purpose of encryption software is to protect the confidentiality of the data stored in files/folders & disks and the data transfer over wireless network or data-in-transit, depending upon the security and compliance requirements of an organization. This is achieved by converting a message or plain text into a coded message called the cipher text so that only the authorized parties can read it. Software-based encryption uses software to encrypt and decrypt data at rest as well as data in transit. Thus, by obtaining unreadable data by unauthorized people, encryption software ensures the safety and security of the confidential data.

Moreover, an increase in complexity and data breaches and surge in compliance regulation among organizations drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in the adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) and the increase in mobility fuels the growth of the encryption software market. However, lack of awareness about encryption software and limited use of encrypted device in some countries hamper the growth of the encryption software industry. Conversely, rise in demand for cloud-based encryption software is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the encryption software industry.

Based on components, the software segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Simultaneously, the service segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the study period.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027. At the same time, the cloud-based segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 18.4% throughout the forecast period.

Depending on the industry vertical, the banking, financial services, and insurance sector (BFSI) segment dominated the market in 2020. The major factors that drive the adoption of encryption software solution in the BFSI sector include rise in a number of cyber-attacks and an increase in need to protect sensitive financial data from breaches with maximum returns and minimum risk. However, the IT and telecom segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) in a number of organizations is opportunistic for the market. Mobile telephones and laptops are being increasingly used by government as well as commercial organizations for business and personal purposes.

Region-wise, North America dominated the encryption software market size in 2020. The major factors that drive the growth of the market in this region include increase in demand for encryption software to secure and ensure privacy of data by the private and public sectors. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to an increase in number of encryption software vendors and growing government support in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global encryption software market report include Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro Incorporated Cisco System, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), IBM Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, and F-Secure, Inc.These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has made software startups witness a rise in demand for employee productivity tracking tools and data protection services, as most corporate employees are working from home during this lockdown. However, vertical SaaS companies that sell to specialty sectors like food, travel, and hospitality have seen a fairly lower drop in growth so far. At the same time, it’s worth mentioning that work in the corporate and technology sector has been impacted to a great extent. Many companies in the global industry have either shut their factories or postponed business-related traveling.

