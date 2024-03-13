An In-Depth Look at the Augmented and Virtual Reality Industry | Growth, Innovations, and Opportunities Till 2031

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Size

The global augmented and virtual reality market growth can be attributed to the increase in the popularity of gaming and the rising penetration of smartphones.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per a report by Allied Market Research, the global augmented and virtual reality market is predicted to garner a revenue of $856.2 billion by 2031. The market accounted for $27.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 41.1% during the 2022-2031 period. The report provides insights on the major companies in the market and their strategies, along with the latest trends in the industry.

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market encompasses technologies that overlay digital information or immersive experiences onto the real world (AR) or create entirely simulated environments (VR). This rapidly evolving market includes hardware such as headsets, glasses, and sensors, along with software applications ranging from entertainment and gaming to education, healthcare, and industrial training. AR enhances real-world experiences by adding digital elements like 3D models or information overlays, while VR transports users to entirely virtual environments, often for training, gaming, or simulations. This market is driven by advancements in display technologies, growing adoption in sectors like healthcare and manufacturing, and a robust ecosystem of developers creating innovative applications for diverse industries.

The unprecedented demand for better hardware and software technologies is a crucial factor in the development of the market. The use of AR and VR technology is not restricted to a particular age group, and the heterogeneity of demand has given an impetus to market growth. A large number of people are inclined toward buying latest electronic gadgets. Further, increased affordability of the masses has created a farrago of opportunities within the augmented and virtual reality market, which is expected to be beneficial for the market growth in the upcoming year.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment exhibited the highest growth in the AR and VR market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. This is due to rising applications of augmented and virtual reality in automotive, manufacturing, construction, extractive industries, aircraft, healthcare, education, law enforcement, and real estate industries. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth, due to AR and VR technology benefits such as reduced field staff training costs, faster repairs, and greater customer satisfaction.

By application, the consumer sub-segment accounted for the maximum revenue in 2021, with around half of the market share. It is expected to continue its leadership status by 2031. On the other hand, the enterprise sub-segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR of 42.4% during the 2022-2031 period.

Depending on the industry vertical, the gaming sector dominated the Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to continuous advancements in technology; increased penetration of mobile devices & gaming consoles; and significant expansion in the gamer community is projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, the retail sector is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming year.

Growth in customer demand for personalization and convenience has been constantly motivating retailers to implement AR and VR in-store, through its apps and within their products. The adoption of augmented reality (AR) technology, allows users to view the actual environment superimposed with digital data that has the potential to transform the retail industry. Such benefits provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming year.

The augmented and virtual reality market trends in Asia-Pacific are expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Industries in this region are comprehending the potential of augmented and virtual reality in the manufacturing, defense, and entertainment sector in emerging economies such as China, India. SMEs are anticipated to be opportunistic for this market owing to growth in the adoption of immersive technologies in this region. Furthermore, government investments and initiatives in emerging economies, increased penetration of internet users, growth in demand for online content, rise in online certification programs, growth in air traffic & fleet of commercial aircraft, and rise in adoption of AR and VR technology in healthcare, digital manufacturing, and defense are the primary factors that fuel the augmented and virtual reality market in Asia-Pacific region.

By region, the North America augmented and virtual reality market held the most dominant position in 2021, with around two-fifths of the market share. It is expected to present lucrative opportunities by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific augmented and virtual reality market is estimated to be the fastest growing with CAGR of 43.9% during the 2022-2031. The report has also provided a detailed study of the market in Europe and LAMEA.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the augmented and virtual reality industry, include Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), DAQRI, Facebook, HTC Corporation, Magic Leap, Microsoft Corporation, Osterhout Design Group, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation and Wikitude GmbH. This study includes augmented and virtual reality industry trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

