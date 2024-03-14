Home Healthcare Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the home healthcare market size is predicted to reach $571.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.
The growth in the home healthcare market is due to the rapid increase in the aging population. North America region is expected to hold the largest home healthcare market share. Major players in the home healthcare market include Apple Inc., CVS Health Corporation, McKesson Corporation, MediCar Home Health Services Inc., Humana Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.
Home Healthcare Market Segments
By Equipment: Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Mobility Care
By Services: Rehabilitation Services, Respiratory Therapy Services, Infusion Therapy Services, Other Services
By Indication: Cardiovascular Disorders & Hypertension, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Pregnancy, Cancer, Wound Care, Other Indications
By Geography: The global home healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6135&type=smp
Home healthcare refers to a set of activities conducted to keep the home healthcare equipment in working condition. Home healthcare is supportive care provided by any professional caregiver in their respective homes where the patient is staying. It is a cost-effective way to deliver quality care at patients’ homes. Home healthcare is used to assist individuals in improving their health function by providing initial treatment and avoiding hospitalization.
Read More On The Home Healthcare Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-healthcare-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Home Healthcare Market Characteristics
3. Home Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies
4. Home Healthcare Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Home Healthcare Market Size And Growth
……
27. Home Healthcare Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Home Healthcare Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
