Home Healthcare Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the home healthcare market size is predicted to reach $571.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

The growth in the home healthcare market is due to the rapid increase in the aging population. North America region is expected to hold the largest home healthcare market share. Major players in the home healthcare market include Apple Inc., CVS Health Corporation, McKesson Corporation, MediCar Home Health Services Inc., Humana Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Home Healthcare Market Segments

By Equipment: Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Mobility Care
By Services: Rehabilitation Services, Respiratory Therapy Services, Infusion Therapy Services, Other Services
By Indication: Cardiovascular Disorders & Hypertension, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Pregnancy, Cancer, Wound Care, Other Indications
By Geography: The global home healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Home healthcare refers to a set of activities conducted to keep the home healthcare equipment in working condition. Home healthcare is supportive care provided by any professional caregiver in their respective homes where the patient is staying. It is a cost-effective way to deliver quality care at patients’ homes. Home healthcare is used to assist individuals in improving their health function by providing initial treatment and avoiding hospitalization.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Home Healthcare Market Characteristics
3. Home Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies
4. Home Healthcare Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Home Healthcare Market Size And Growth
……
27. Home Healthcare Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Home Healthcare Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

