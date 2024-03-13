HIV prevention: from crisis to opportunity — Key findings from the 2023...

The Global HIV Prevention Coalition focus countries are progressing unevenly towards the goal of reducing HIV infections to levels that would no longer constitute a public health threat. The biggest declines are occurring in eastern and southern Africa and, to a lesser degree, in western and central Africa. Expansion of access to effective ART, combined with an ongoing focus on primary prevention, are driving those achievements.
