Line Arresters Market Is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues By 2032

Line Arresters Market

Line Arresters Market Expected to Reach $723.1 Million by 2032

Expansion of electrical grids and infrastructure, and Renewable energy integration, and grid stability are the leading drivers for the Line Arresters Market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Line Arresters Market," The line arresters market size was valued at $360.4 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $723.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. Line arresters are protective devices used in electrical power systems to safeguard equipment and infrastructure from voltage surges caused by lightning strikes, switching operations, or other transient disturbances. These devices are designed to divert excess electrical energy to the ground, thereby preventing damage to sensitive equipment, such as transformers, circuit breakers, and other electrical components. Line arresters typically consist of a metal oxide varistor (MOV), or other nonlinear resistor element housed within a protective enclosure. When a surge occurs, the arrester conducts excess energy to the ground, effectively limiting the voltage across the protected equipment. This helps to maintain system reliability, prevent equipment damage, and ensure the safety of personnel.

The integration of smart technologies and monitoring systems into line arresters has increased functionality. For instance, Hitachi Energy pioneers a digital solution to enhance its Spark Prevention Unit (SPU) technology, which improves grid resilience against wildfires. Smart arrester solutions feature remote monitoring capabilities and predictive maintenance features that allow operators to monitor the health and performance of the arrester in real time. This proactive approach to maintenance helps prevent unexpected downtime and ensures the continuous protection of electrical systems, further driving the demand for line arresters. In addition, advancements in surge protection coordination and coordination with protective relays and circuit breakers have enhanced the overall efficiency and reliability of electrical systems. This level of coordination and integration is particularly crucial in complex power distribution networks and industrial installations, where the reliability of electrical systems is paramount. All these factors drive the line arresters market demand during the forecast period.

However, frequent updates and revisions to regulatory standards pose additional challenges for line arrester manufacturers. The constant need for compliance creates uncertainty and volatility in the market, as manufacturers must adapt their products and processes to meet changing regulatory requirements. Furthermore, the stringent testing and certification processes required for regulatory compliance can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. Line arrester manufacturers must undergo rigorous testing procedures to demonstrate compliance with safety, performance, and environmental standards set forth by regulatory bodies. All these factors hamper the line arresters' market growth.

The surge in the adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power has introduced new opportunities for grid resilience due to their intermittent nature and variable output. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable electricity capacity additions are expected to reach 507 GW in 2023, almost 50% higher than in 2022. Line arresters play a vital role in managing the integration of renewable energy into the grid by protecting against voltage fluctuations and ensuring the stability of power transmission and distribution networks. By mitigating the impact of voltage surges and transient overvoltage, line arresters help enhance the resilience of the grid to fluctuations in renewable energy generation, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure. All these factors are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the line arresters market forecast.

line arresters market is segmented based on type, voltage, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into a non-gapped line arrester, and externally gapped line arrester. Based on voltage, the market is divided into medium, high, and low. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into transmission lines and distribution lines. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into power substations, telecommunications, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into a non-gapped line arrester, and externally gapped line arrester. The non-gapped line arrester segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Non-gapped line arresters are typically smaller and more compact than gapped arresters, allowing for easier installation and integration into existing electrical systems. This compact design makes them ideal for applications where space is limited or where aesthetics is important.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Line Arresters industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Elmac Technologies

MacLean Power Systems.

Hitachi

KA Factor Group Inc..

Siemens Energy

TE Connectivity

Hubbell Inc.

Tridelta Meidensha GmbH

Raychem RPG Private Limited.

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

MAPPEC

Based on voltage, the market is divided into medium, high, and low. The medium segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Advancements in technology play a significant role in the adoption of medium voltage line arresters. In addition, the integration of smart grid technologies allows for real-time monitoring and control of medium voltage line arresters, enhancing their effectiveness and enabling proactive maintenance strategies. All these factors increase the demand for the medium voltage segment in line arresters market trends.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into transmission lines and distribution lines. The transmission line segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Advancements in technology and the development of more efficient and reliable line arrester designs have contributed to their increased application in transmission lines. For instance, modern line arresters offer improved protection capabilities, faster response times, and better coordination with other protective devices on the network. These technological advancements have made line arresters a cost-effective solution for enhancing the resilience of transmission systems and ensuring reliable power delivery to consumers.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into power substations, telecommunications, and others. The power substations segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for electricity necessitates the expansion and enhancement of power transmission and distribution networks. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity demand is expected to rise at a faster rate over the next three years, growing by an average of 3.4% annually through 2026. As these networks grow, they become more susceptible to lightning strikes, switching surges, and other transient overvoltage events that damage equipment and disrupt power supply. Line arresters help mitigate these risks by providing a low-impedance path to ground for transient surges, diverting excess energy away from sensitive equipment and preventing damage.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Advancements in technology and the emergence of smart grid initiatives are driving the adoption of modern line arrester solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. With the integration of sensors, communication capabilities, and predictive maintenance algorithms, next-generation line arresters offer enhanced performance monitoring and diagnostic capabilities. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2023, China’s electricity demand rose by 6.4%, driven by the services and industrial sectors. Utilities and grid operators in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are increasingly deploying these intelligent line arrester systems to optimize grid reliability and minimize downtime.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- By type, nongapped line arresters were the highest revenue contributor to the market accounting for more than two-thirds of global line arresters' market share in 2022.

- Based on voltage, the medium segment was the highest revenue contributor to the global line arresters market analysis.

- Based on end users, the power substation segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market accounting for less than three-fourths of the global line arresters market share in 2022.

- Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to global line arresters market share in 2022.

