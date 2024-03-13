Việt Nam's export recovery gains momentum

VIETNAM, March 13 - HÀ NỘI Việt Nam’s exports have been on a path of recovery since the beginning of the year. According to a report from the General Statistics Office (GSO), the total export turnover of goods in the first two months of 2024 reached US$59.34 billion, a 19.2 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The domestic economic sector accounted for $16.14 billion, a 33.3 per cent increase, 27.2 per cent of the total export turnover. The FDI sector, including crude oil, reached $43.2 billion, a 14.7 per cent increase, 72.8 per cent of the total export turnover.

Wood and wood products, in particular, have shown high export results in the first two months of this year. Trần Xuân Thiện, CEO of Thiện Linh Plywood Company, said that the global economy showed signs of slowing down in 2023, resulting in fewer orders. Thiện said, however, that demand seemed to have picked up since the beginning of the year. He said his company has secured orders until mid-2024.

Other exports including textiles, leather and footwear, iron and steel, electronics, aquatic products, fruits and vegetables, rice and coffee have all experienced significant growth compared to last year.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Phùng Đức Tiến said in February, the total export of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products reached $4.48 billion, a 21.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. In the first two months of the year, the total export turnover of these products is estimated at $9.84 billion, a 50.3 per cent increase, with a trade surplus of $2.68 billion. The sector aims to achieve an export target of $54-55 billion in 2024. Tiến stressed the importance of the diversity of export markets and improved quality of Vietnamese agricultural products, as recognised by markets such as the US, EU and Japan.

He said the ministry believes Việt Nam has ample opportunities to boost chicken meat exports to Halal markets. Once negotiations are completed, the Dehus Group can export up to 1,000 tonnes per month to Halal markets, with a total population of up to 2.2 billion people and significant potential.

Lê Tiến Trường, chairman of Vinatex, noted that Việt Nam's economic position is expected to significantly improve in 2024 as the global economy continues to recover.

"Many competing economies are facing many issues with labour and armed conflicts domestically, while Việt Nam remains a safe destination, which will help in securing additional orders," he said.

However, he said the financial health of Vietnamese businesses had been weakened after going through a prolonged difficult period, as well as new challenges, such as a 6 per cent increase in minimum wage from July 1, 2024, and the possibility of further increases in electricity prices after a 7 per cent rise in 2023. VNS