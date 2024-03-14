Lateral Flow Assays Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Lateral Flow Assays Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Lateral Flow Assays Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the lateral flow assays market size is predicted to reach $16.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the lateral flow assays market is due to the growing number of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest lateral flow assays market share. Major players in the lateral flow assays market include Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Hologic Inc., BioMérieux SA.

Lateral Flow Assays Market Segments

• By Type: Kits And Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers

• By Technique: Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, Multiplex Detection Assays

• By Application: Veterinary Diagnostics, Clinical/Point-Of-Care Testing, Drug Development And Quality Testing, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global lateral flow assays market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A lateral flow assay (LFA) is made up of four parts: a sample pad where the sample is dropped, a conjugate pad where labelled tags and biorecognition elements are combined, a reaction membrane with test and control lines for target antigen-antibody interaction, and an absorbent pad where waste is stored.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Lateral Flow Assays Market Characteristics

3. Lateral Flow Assays Market Trends And Strategies

4. Lateral Flow Assays Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Lateral Flow Assays Market Size And Growth

……

27. Lateral Flow Assays Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Lateral Flow Assays Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

