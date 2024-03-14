Global Kombucha Tea Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Kombucha Tea Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Kombucha Tea Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the kombucha tea market size is predicted to reach $6.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%.

The growth in the kombucha tea market is due to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers. North America region is expected to hold the largest kombucha tea market share. Major players in the kombucha tea market include PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Molson Coors Beverage Company, The Hain Celestial Company, GT’s Living Foods.

Kombucha Tea Market Segments

• By Flavor Type: Fruits, Regular/Original, Herbs And Spices, Flowers, Others Flavor Types

• By Packaging Type: Glass Bottles, Aluminum Cans, PET Bottles, Other Packaging Types

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Retailers, Health Stores, Convenience Stores

• By Geography: The global kombucha tea market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Kombucha tea refers to a fermented black or green tea drink containing bacteria, yeast, and sugar. During fermentation, the bacteria and acids form a film on top of the liquid called a SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast). Kombucha bacteria includes lactic-acid bacteria, which can also act as a probiotic. Kombucha tea, according to health experts, can help with digestion, gut health, blood pressure management, heart health, and immunity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Kombucha Tea Market Characteristics

3. Kombucha Tea Market Trends And Strategies

4. Kombucha Tea Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Kombucha Tea Market Size And Growth

……

27. Kombucha Tea Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Kombucha Tea Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

