Industrial Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach $104.93 Billion By 2028
The Business Research Company's Industrial Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Packaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial packaging market size is predicted to reach $104.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.
The growth in the industrial packaging market is due to An increase in demand for food products across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial packaging market share. Major players in the industrial packaging market include Westrock Company, International Paper Company, Amcor Limited, DS smith PLC, Packaging Corporation of America.
Industrial Packaging Market Segments
• By Product: Drums, Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs), Sacks, Pails, Crates/Totes
• By Material: Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Wood, Fiber
• By Application: Chemical And Pharmaceutical, Building And Construction, Food And Beverage, Oil and Lubricant, Agriculture And Horticulture, Others (Plastics And Rubber, Automobile, Engineering, And Other Metal Products)
• By Geography: The global industrial packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Industrial packaging refers to packaging that helps protect, ship, and store delicate items that rely largely on stability. It is frequently used by producers of machinery, particularly delicate equipment, technology, and other products that need to be protected from anything from moisture to vibrations.
