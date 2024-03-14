Global Land Survey Equipment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Land Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Land Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the land survey equipment market size is predicted to reach $11.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

The growth in the land survey equipment market is due to the growth in the construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest land survey equipment market share. Major players in the land survey equipment market include Robert Bosch GmbH, StoneX Srl, Hexagon AB, Garmin Ltd., Nikon-Trimble Co Ltd., Trimble Inc., Trimble Navigation Limited.

Land Survey Equipment Market Segments

• By Application: Inspection, Monitoring, Volumetric Calculations, Layout Points, Other Applications

• By Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Industry: Transportation, Energy And Power, Mining And Construction, Forestry, Scientific And Geological Research, Precision Agriculture, Disaster Management, Other Industries

• By Product: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Total Stations And Theodolites, Levels, 3D Laser/Laser Scanners, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Other Products

• By End User: Commercial, Defense, Service Providers

• By Geography: The global land survey equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The land survey equipment refers to the equipment, used for surveys including measuring land and locating the land, both natural features and man-made using the principle of mathematics, geometry, and other sciences.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Land Survey Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Land Survey Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Land Survey Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Land Survey Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Land Survey Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Land Survey Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

