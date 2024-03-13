Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecast Analysis 2021-2030

Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Size Worth $1.39 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 15.0%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report from Allied Market Research, the global bio-polylactic acid films market witnessed a revenue of $354.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to soar to $1.39 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report encompasses an exhaustive analysis of investment opportunities, winning strategies, drivers, opportunities, market size estimations, competitive landscape, and fluctuating market trends.

Key Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global bio-polylactic acid films market is propelled by a surge in health and environmental awareness among consumers, a significant increase in demand for food packaging for prolonged preservation, and the widespread adoption of bio-PLA films in agricultural applications, particularly in the cultivation of soft fruits and vegetables. However, the prohibitive cost of bio-PLA films is expected to pose a hindrance to market growth. Nevertheless, various government initiatives aimed at promoting the use of bio-PLA films are anticipated to generate ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the global bio-polylactic acid films market due to lockdown measures implemented in various countries, leading to trade bans and disruptions in the supply chain of bio-PLA films, thereby reducing demand. This was exacerbated by stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by governments to contain the spread of the virus. However, the market is poised for recovery.

Market Segmentation:

Technology: In 2020, the multilayer segment dominated the market, capturing nearly half of the global market share. Conversely, the atomic layer deposition segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

End-Use: The food and beverage segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding almost two-fifths of the global market. Conversely, the medical and pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Region: Europe held the largest market share in 2020, capturing over two-fifths of the global market. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

The report profiles prominent players in the global bio-polylactic acid films market, including Amcor plc, Futerro, Hubei HYF Packaging Co., Ltd, Mondi Group, Natureworks LLC, Shandong Top Leader Plastic Packing Co., Ltd, Taghleef Industries Inc., Tejin Limited, TotalEnergiesCorbion, and Xiamen Changsu Industries Co., Ltd.

