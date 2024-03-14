Learning And Education Toys Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the learning and education toys market size is predicted to reach $75.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the learning and education toys market is due to the increase in online shopping. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest learning and education toys market share. Major players in the learning and education toys market include The LEGO Group, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Hasbro Inc., VTech Holdings Limited, Atlas Games, Scholastic Corporation.

Learning And Education Toys Market Segments

• By Product Type: Building Sets, Games And Puzzles, Sports And Outdoor Toys

• By Age Group: Upto 5 years, 5 to 10 years, Above 10 years

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Channels

• By Geography: The global learning and education toys market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learning and educational toys refer to the toys that are designed to stimulate learning abilities and are beneficial to brain development because they help children learn while also developing social and communication skills. They aid in the development of logical and reasoning skills as well as spatial thinking.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Learning And Education Toys Market Characteristics

3. Learning And Education Toys Market Trends And Strategies

4. Learning And Education Toys Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Learning And Education Toys Market Size And Growth

……

27. Learning And Education Toys Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Learning And Education Toys Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

