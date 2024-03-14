Household Cleaning Products Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Household Cleaning Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The household cleaning products market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $178.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the household cleaning products market size is predicted to reach $178.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the household cleaning products market is due to Increasing awareness of natural household cleaning products. North America region is expected to hold the largest household cleaning products market share. Major players in the household cleaning products market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Dial Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC.

Household Cleaning Products Market Segments

• By Product: Dishwashing Products, Toilet Cleaners, Surface Cleaners, Laundry Detergents, Other Products

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retail

• By Application: Bathroom, Kitchen, Floor

• By Geography: The global household cleaning products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The household cleaning product market consists of sales of household cleaning products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to remove dirt, including dust, stains, bad smells, and clutter from surfaces. These include products such as laundry detergents, surface cleaners, dishwashing products, and toilet cleaners. These products are generally used to clean soft or hard surfaces in the home. These are packed into easily recognizable bottles, sachets, and other forms with different colors and fragrances.

