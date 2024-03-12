TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2024 Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K

On Saturday, March 16, 2024, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

When safe to do so, the Metropolitan Police Department will assist motorists in crossing the race route to help relieve traffic congestion due to the extended closures. However, motorists should not rely on crossing the route and should plan on going around the traffic closures.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024, to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 7 th Street 23 rd Street, NW

10 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

18 th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

C Street from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

E Street from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

19 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27 th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27 th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24 th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18 th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18 th Street to 16 th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16 th Street to 5 th Street, NW

5 th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4 th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5 th Street, NW

4 th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4 th Street to 6 th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to C Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2024 to approximately 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3 rd Street, SW

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024 to approximately 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 06:00 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15 th Street 23 rd Street, NW

10 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14 th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

18 th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

1800 block of C Street, NW

E Street from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

19 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27 th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27 th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24 th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18 th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18 th Street to 16 th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16 th Street to 5 th Street, NW

5 th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4 th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5 th Street, NW

4 th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4 th Street to 6 th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to C Street, NW

5K Map