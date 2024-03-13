Polyethylene Films Market share, Market trends, and forecasts from 2021 to 2030

Polyethylene Films Market Size to Reach $128.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 4.5%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by Allied Market Research, the global polyethylene film market achieved a valuation of $82.6 billion in 2020 and is poised to reach $128.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report furnishes an extensive analysis encompassing top investment prospects, winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size estimations, competitive landscape, and dynamic market trends.

The significant proliferation of polyethylene films across diverse industries such as construction, food & beverage, and others, along with their outstanding attributes such as lightweight, flexibility, glossy finish, and moisture resistance, is anticipated to propel market growth. Additionally, the extensive utilization of multi-layer polyethylene films in agricultural sectors for crop protection under adverse climatic conditions further augments market expansion. Conversely, the prevalent preference for paper packaging films over polyethylene films due to environmental regulations and constraints is likely to impede market growth to some degree. Nonetheless, the burgeoning adoption of PE films in applications like vapor retarders, window films, countertop protection, and roofing solutions is poised to unlock substantial growth opportunities for the industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the global polyethylene films market, primarily due to lockdown measures implemented across various countries, leading to the closure of industries such as food & beverage, construction, transportation, packaging, and automotive, consequently resulting in diminished demand for polyethylene films. Stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by governments to mitigate virus spread further exacerbated the situation. However, the market is anticipated to rebound soon.

The report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the global polyethylene films market based on type, technology, material, application, and region.

Type: The stretch films segment dominated the market in 2020, capturing nearly three-fourths of the global market share, and is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Other segments analyzed include shrink films and others.

Material Type: The LLDPE segment accounted for the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market. Conversely, the HDPE segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in 2020, capturing nearly half of the global market share, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Key players analyzed in the global polyethylene films market report include Amcor Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Printpack Inc., RKW Group, Inteplast Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.

