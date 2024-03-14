Glyphosate Market is anticipated to surpass US$14.501 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.12%
The glyphosate market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% from US$10.223 billion in 2022 to US$14.501 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the glyphosate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$14.501 billion by 2029.
The worldwide agriculture business comprises a substantial segment known as the glyphosate market. Broad-spectrum herbicides like glyphosate are frequently used to manage weeds in a variety of crops, such as cotton, corn, and soybeans. Due to its wide range of applications, affordability, and effectiveness, this herbicide is one of the most commonly used in the world. Nevertheless, regulatory scrutiny and public discussion have resulted from worries about its environmental impact, including possible health dangers and the emergence of herbicide-resistant weeds. The glyphosate market is still growing despite these obstacles since farmers continue to need effective weed management methods.
A popular herbicide in agriculture, glyphosate is well-known for its ability to effectively control weeds. Due to its broad-spectrum application and affordable price, farmers all over the world use it extensively, especially for crops like cotton, corn, and soybeans. However, because of worries about the environment and human health—including possible ties to cancer and effects on biodiversity—glyphosate has come under increased investigation. Global regulatory bodies have examined its safety, with several nations enacting limitations or prohibitions. Glyphosate is still widely used in contemporary farming methods despite debates, underscoring the continuous conflict between chemical pesticide use and environmental sustainability in agriculture.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, The straight-goods glyphosate division of Corteva Agriscience was purchased by Albaugh, LLC in March 2023. Except for Argentina, the transaction only includes intangible assets that Corteva uses in its global straight-goods glyphosate business, such as trade names, registrations, regulatory data, formulations, and patents.
Based on application herbicide-resistant genetically modified (GM) crops are probably going to be the growing segment of the glyphosate application market. The growing use of genetically modified agriculture (GM) is driving this expansion, particularly in North America, South America, and portions of Asia-Pacific. Glyphosate tolerance is a feature of genetically modified crops (GM) that enables farmers to use herbicides to suppress weeds without endangering the crop. Farmers looking for an efficient way to control weed pressure find this technology appealing due to its efficiency and convenience. Herbicide-resistant genetically modified crops are becoming more popular, and as a result, glyphosate use is predicted to climb in tandem with the growing demand for high-yielding and economical farming techniques.
Based on crop type, the cereals and grains segment is expected to experience significant growth in the glyphosate market. Glyphosate is widely used in cereal and grain production to control weeds, allowing for increased yields and improved crop quality. As global food demand continues to rise due to population growth and changing dietary patterns, farmers are under pressure to maximize productivity while minimizing input costs. Glyphosate offers an efficient and cost-effective weed control solution for cereal and grain crops such as wheat, corn, rice, and barley. Therefore, as farmers seek to optimize their production practices to meet growing demand, the use of glyphosate in cereals and grains is expected to increase, driving market growth in this segment.
Based on geography the glyphosate market is expanding significantly in the Asia-Pacific area. Market expansion is being driven by factors like the growing need for food production, growing usage of genetically modified crops, and expanding agricultural operations. Efficient management of weeds in non-agricultural areas is becoming increasingly important due to the rapid processes of urbanization and industrialization. Favorable government regulations and expenditures on agricultural infrastructure also contribute to the expansion of the market. However, regulatory monitoring and worries about the effects on the environment and health present obstacles to industry expansion. Notwithstanding these obstacles, farmers are looking for practical ways to increase crop yields and satisfy the rising demand for food, which will likely lead to further expansion in the Asia-Pacific glyphosate market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the glyphosate market that have been covered are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Xingfa USA Corporation, Solvay, Nufarm, SinoHarvest, Albaugh LLC.
The market analytics report segments the glyphosate market on the following basis:
• BY APPLICATION
o Conventional Crops
o GM Crops
• BY CROP TYPE
o Fruits and Vegetables
o Cereals and Grains
o Oilseeds and Pulses
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• BASF SE
• Bayer AG
• Xingfa USA Corporation
• Solvay
• Nufarm
• SinoHarvest
• Albaugh LLC
