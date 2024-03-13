Base Oil Market 2021 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2030

Base Oil Market Size to Reach $41.7 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 1.8%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global base oil market, as per a report by Allied Market Research, reached an estimated value of $34.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $41.7 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of investment opportunities, winning strategies, drivers, opportunities, market size estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-quality oils in the automotive sector and stringent environmental regulations. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices present a restraining factor. Nonetheless, the transition from Group I base oils to Group II and III is expected to unlock promising opportunities in the industry.

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global base oil market due to reduced consumption of petroleum products and economic slowdown. Nevertheless, the market is poised for recovery in the near future.

The market analysis is segmented by type, application, and region. The Group I segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for approximately half of the total revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead by 2030. Meanwhile, the Group III segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

In terms of applications, automotive oils held the largest share in 2020, contributing to over two-fifths of the global market, and are expected to witness a CAGR of 2.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2020, capturing more than two-fifths of the global market. It is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global base oil market include Phillips 66 Company, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Neste Oyj, PT Pertamina, S-OIL Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, AVISTA OIL AG, and Saudi Aramco. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their position in the market.

