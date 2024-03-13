Organic Solar Cells Market is estimated to reach US$304.453 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.67%
The organic solar cells market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.67% from US$103.441 million in 2022 to US$304.453 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the organic solar cells market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.67% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$304.453 million by 2029.
Organic solar cells (OSCs), represent a sustainable energy solution crafted from organic elements. These cells are characterized by their lightweight and flexible nature, offering a potentially more cost-effective alternative to conventional solar panels. Diverse applications associated with organic solar cells includes conventional solar applications, mobile devices, military based, and integrated into buildings photovoltaics which allows energy generation efficiency. Growing demand for renewable energy and improvement in solar photovoltaic cell is the primary driving force behind the organic solar cells market's rapid growth. For instance, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) report by 2026, it is projected that low-emissions sources will make up nearly half of the world's electricity generation, marking a significant increase from 39% in 2023 and reducing the reliance on fossil fuels for power production on a global scale.
Organic solar cells (OSCs) represent a sustainable technology that utilizes organic materials, such as plastics, to transform sunlight into electrical energy. These solar cells possess the advantages of being lightweight, flexible, and potentially more cost-effective than conventional solar panels. As they are well-suited for distinctive purposes like integrating into buildings and powering portable devices. Nevertheless, further advancements are required to enhance their efficiency and enable them to effectively rival traditional alternatives.
Numerous acquisitions and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the organic solar cells market growth. For instance, in January 2024, Ambient Photonics partnered with Google to create an innovative solar-powered gadget. Ambient's bifacial solar cell technology allows for the harvesting of light power from both sides of the cell, resulting in increased energy production, enhanced cell efficiency, and the ability to support more powerful electronics. For instance, in May 31 2023 FuturaSun, a manufacturer of solar roof grid panels and solar lighting machines, acquired Solertix, a start-up specializing in solar cell technology. The company is focused towards creating a sustainable perovskite product that is commercially feasible.
The organic solar cells market, based on application is segmented into four main categories namely Conventional Solar Applications, Mobile Applications, Military-Based Application, Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV). Organic Solar Cells (OSCs) are becoming increasingly popular in Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) because of their lightweight, flexible characteristics, and the possibility of reduced costs. Nevertheless, improvements in their long-term durability and effectiveness are necessary for them to effectively rival traditional BIPV options.
North America is projected to account for a significant share of the organic solar cells market due increase in adoption and installation of solar plants. According to Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy report in January 25 2024. Based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the United States saw a record installation of 15.8 GW alternating current (ac) of photovoltaic in the initial nine months of 2023, marking a 31% increase. According to the Government of Canada report in January 4 2023, by the year 2030, the government aimed to generate 90% of Canada's electricity from renewable and non-emitting resources, with the ultimate goal of achieving 100% in the long run.
The research includes coverage of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Armor Group, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Heliatek GmbH Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (Eni), Brite Solar, SolarWindow Technologies, Inc., NanoFlex Power Corporation are significant market players in the organic solar cell market.
The market analytics report segments the organic solar cell market as follows:
• By Application
o Conventional Solar Applications
o Mobile Applications
o Military-Based Application
o Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
• Armor Group
• Sumitomo Chemical Co.
• Heliatek GmbH
• Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (Eni)
• Brite Solar
• SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
• NanoFlex Power Corporation
