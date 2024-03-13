Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$255.681 million by 2029
The automatic tube cleaning system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from US$146.319 million in 2022 to US$255.681 million by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the automatic tube cleaning system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$255.681 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Due to its effectiveness in preserving heat transfer efficiency and lowering energy consumption in HVAC, power plants, and other industrial applications, the market for automatic tube cleaning systems is expanding steadily. The need for these systems is growing as people become more conscious of the requirement for efficient heat exchange procedures and energy saving. The industry is growing because of factors including strict environmental rules and the focus on sustainability. To take advantage of new prospects, major players in the market are extending their geographic reach, improving system performance, and developing cutting-edge cleaning technologies.
By avoiding fouling and scaling, automatic tube cleaning systems are creative ways to preserve the effectiveness of heat exchangers. To remove deposits from the inner surface of tubes, these systems use a variety of cleaning devices that are automatically deployed, like brushes, balls, or projectiles. These systems guarantee excellent heat transfer efficiency by eliminating fouling, which lowers energy consumption and operating costs in power generation, HVAC, and industrial processes. They provide advantages such as longer equipment lifespans, higher system reliability, and less downtime for maintenance. The need for automatic tube cleaning systems is increasing as companies place a higher priority on sustainability and energy efficiency, which is spurring innovation and market expansion.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, HORIBA STEC, Co., Ltd., the group company of the HORIBA Group that oversees the semi-conductor sector, intends to build a new facility in Fukuchiyama City, Kyoto Prefecture, by December 2023.
Based on type, the system for automatically cleaning ball tubes is expected to increase at the fastest rate. The ball tube cleaning system is a widely used method for cleaning tubes. With the aid of an injection pump, elastomeric balls that are marginally bigger than the tube's diameter are periodically injected into heat exchanger tubes, dispersing the sponge balls throughout many tubes. The power generation industry was the main user of the newly invented ball tube cleaning system. It has been demonstrated that the ball tube cleaning method increases the efficiency of heat transmission for large-scale condensers found in power plants. Technological developments in ball tube cleaning systems have produced more scalable, dependable, and efficient systems.
Based on the industrial vertical the market for automatic tube cleaning systems is expected to develop at the fastest rate in the energy and power generation sector. The energy and power generation business generates a large amount of electricity with the aid of water. It is a crucial component of the industry's cooling condenser and steam-generating processes. The fouling of heat exchanger surfaces is an inevitable problem for water-based cooling systems in power plants. This results in decreased efficiency, which raises energy consumption, CO2 and NOx emissions, and operational expenses. Fouling raises energy consumption in power plants and reduces the overall efficiency of the condenser, both of which have an effect on the power plants' overall profitability. Therefore, automatic tube cleaning systems are installed in power plants to maximize the efficiency of energy generation by removing fouling continuously.
Based on geography the primary driver of the expected growth in the automatic tube cleaning systems market in North America is the heightened emphasis on energy efficiency across many industries. Automated tube cleaning systems offer a practical means of reducing energy consumption and streamlining processes across numerous industries. These systems play a major role in maintaining the efficiency of heat exchangers, which are vital components of numerous applications such as HVAC systems and power generation. By preventing scaling and fouling from accumulating inside tubes, these systems ensure continuous heat transmission while reducing overall efficiency and energy costs.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the automatic tube cleaning system market that have been covered are Ingersoll Rand, Ovivo (SKion Water), WDA Engineered Systems, Taprogge GmbH, Watco-Group, Innovas Technologies, Bossman Instruments Technology, Ball Tech Energy Ltd., CET Enviro Pvt. Ltd.
The market analytics report segments the automatic tube cleaning system market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Brush
o Ball
• BY INDUSTRIAL VERTICAL
o Oil and Gas
o Energy and power
o Hospitality
o Healthcare
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Ingersoll Rand
• Ovivo (SKion Water)
• WDA Engineered Systems
• Taprogge GmbH
• Watco-Group
• Innovas Technologies
• Bossman Instruments Technology
• Ball Tech Energy Ltd.
• CET Enviro Pvt. Ltd.
