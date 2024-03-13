Submit Release
Northbound West Virginia Turnpike partially shutdown near Ghent

A vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike at the Ghent Toll Plaza on Monday, March 11, 2024, has traffic slowed this afternoon.
 
The accident occurred about 2:20 p.m. Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident and the crash caused a fire.
 
One northbound lane is open to traffic as of 4:00 p.m.
 
Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, State Police Troop 7, and West Virginia Parkways Authority crews are on scene.
 
West Virginia Parkways Authority will update the public via press release when the road fully reopens.​​

