Perpetuuiti Announces Continuity Patrol 6.0-Operational Resilience Automation + Gen AI for True Business Assurance

Game Changing Automation and Generative AI Delivers Operational Resilience in Landmark Platform Release with 80% Reduction in RTO and 50% Operation Cost Savings

A man-made glitch becomes a disaster when you cannot switch over fast enough-making it invisible to customers. Technology complexity today makes it impossible without automation and AI.” — Shawn Blevins

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BREAKTHROUGH OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE WITH GENERATIVE AI RELEASE IN CONTINUITY PATROL 6.0 FROM PERPETUUITI

Each day brings news of a crippling outage for another Fortune 500 company as they grapple with the daunting reality of large-scale disruptions, which carry the weight of substantial fines and negative media attention if not addressed swiftly and effectively.

Technology infrastructure supporting key businesses applications has now surpassed the capacity of human efforts alone to effectively manage and respond to these potential disruptions. This underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions that harness the power of automation and artificial intelligence. Recognizing this imperative working across our global customers, Perpetuuiti has released a new paradigm in operational resilience software driven by Generative AI assistants Lisa and Dave which helps to Respond and Recover Faster based on data driven decision making and without the dependence of SME’s availability.

Lisa and Dave: Pioneering the Future of Operational Resilience

Lisa and Dave as intelligent assistants monitor and analyze vast amounts of data, identifying potential risks and vulnerabilities, and proactively craft workflows and code leveraging best practices and proven patented IP to mitigate disruptions before they can escalate into full-blown crises, generating fines and adverse press. They leverage patented capabilities to reduce RTO on average by 80% or more while reducing operating costs by 50% or better.

Unlike traditional approaches reliant on Scripting, coordination and human dependence, Lisa and Dave operate with unparalleled speed, efficiency, and accuracy, enabling companies to prove business assurance and compliance with drilling on demand matched with compliance reporting to stay ahead of emerging threats and safeguard their operations with unprecedented precision.

Empowering Businesses to Thrive in an Era of Uncertainty

Using Lisa and Dave, businesses transcend the limitations of manual response mechanisms and embrace a future defined by resilience, agility, and adaptability. By harnessing the transformative potential of Generative AI, organizations can not only weather the storm of unforeseen disruptions but also emerge stronger and more resilient in the face of adversity.

"Executives today must show they have answers for business disruptions or face millions in fines and immediate negative press. Incidents will happen. The time to respond and recover from an incident turns an incident to a Disaster"

- Rohil Sharma, CEO of Perpetuuiti

"The introduction of Generative AI assistants Lisa and Dave marks a significant milestone in the evolution of operational resilience software. With their unmatched capacity for intelligent analysis monitoring and proactive workflow and self-management, we are poised to revolutionize the way Fortune 2000 companies approach risk management and crisis response."

- Shawn Blevins, Chief Revenue Officer of Perpetuuiti

For more information about our groundbreaking operational resilience software powered by Generative AI assistants Lisa and Dave, please visit www.perpetuuiti.com.

Since 2011 Perpetuuiti has pioneered innovative products for Fortune 500 global organizations across industry verticals like BFSI, High-Tech, BPM and Telecom with offices across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. With over 150 of the largest global banks as well as airlines, manufacturing, telecom, stock exchanges and government among 400+ customers worldwide, Perpetuuiti is the leader in Operational Resilience software. To learn more, visit www.perpetuuiti.com.

