Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Foreign Ministry Shen Bo Holds Consultations on the UN Security Council Affairs with Director General of the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of…

On March 12, 2024, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Foreign Ministry Shen Bo held consultations on the UN Security Council affairs with visiting Director General of Global Issues, International Development and Economic Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Neville Aquilina in Beijing. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the current situation of the United Nations (UN) in the multilateral arena, the work of the Security Council, as well as international and regional hotspot issues of mutual interest and concern, and agreed to further strengthen communication and coordination.

