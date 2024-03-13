NEWS RELEASE
March 12, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer Cox signs 74 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 12, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 74 bills today. He has signed 103 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date.
Information on the bills signed today can be found below:
- HB 11 Water Efficient Landscaping Requirements
- HB 14 School Threat Penalty Amendments
- HB19 Higher Education Financial Aid Amendments
- HB 22 Concurrent Enrollment Revisions
- HB 31 Agritourism Amendments
- HB 42 Water Rights Publication Amendments
- HB 45 Safeut and School Safety Commission Amendments
- HB 48 Utah Energy Act Amendments
- HB 52 Industrial Hemp Amendments
- HB 54 Coal Miner Certification Panel Amendments
- HB 57 Snake Valley Aquifer Advisory Council Amendments
- HB 61 Water Measuring and Accounting Amendments
- HB 62 Utah Water Ways Amendments
- HB 67 First Responder Mental Health Services Grant Program Amendments
- HB 76 State Resource Management Plan Amendments
- HB 82 Public Education Program Modifications
- HB 84 School Safety Amendments
- HB 90 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Amendments
- HB 116 Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Act Amendments
- HB 117 Wind Energy Facility Siting Modifications
- HB 121 Educator Background Check Amendments
- HB 124 Energy Infrastructure Amendments
- HB 167 Education Innovation Program Amendments
- HB 172 Student Athlete Participation Amendments
- HB 182 Student Survey Amendments
- HB 191 Electrical Energy Amendments
- HB 192 Local Education Agency Employee Paid Leave
- HB 202 Student Athlete Amendments
- HB 206 Columbia Interstate Compact Amendments
- HB 208 Teacher Licensure Amendments
- HB 222 Wildlife Hunting Amendments
- HB 241 Clean Energy Amendments
- HB 247 Statewide Online Education Program Amendments
- HB 250 Driver Education Modifications
- HB 262 School and Institutional Trust Lands Amendments
- HB 275 Water Amendments
- HB 286 State Aid for Scholarships
- HB 291 Department of Agriculture and Food Amendments
- HB 295 Produced Water Amendments
- HB 296 Reading Disability Amendments
- HB 297 Utah Bee Inspection Act Amendments
- HB 301 Charter School Accountability Amendments
- HB 317 Energy Storage Amendments
- HB 331 School and Classroom Amendments
- HB 332 Campus Safety Amendments
- HB 339 School Community Council Amendments
- HB 341 School Closure Amendments
- HB 346 Talent Ready Utah Program Amendments
- HB 347 Educational Rights Amendments
- HB 353 Mining Operations Amendments
- HB 375 Domesticated Elk Amendments
- HB 384 Utah Geological Survey Data Submission Amendments
- HB 413 Student Mental Health Amendments
- HB 414 Due Process Amendments
- HB 418 Student Offender Reintegration Amendments
- HB 433 Brine Amendments
- HB 437 Fire Amendments
- HB 438 Higher Education Revisions
- HB 452 Carbon Capture Amendments
- HB 453 Great Salt Lake Revisions
- HB 469 Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Amendments
- HB 471 Public Lands Possession Amendments
- HB 478 Animal Care Amendments
- HB 493 Concurrent Enrollment Participation Amendments
- HB 496 Public Land Use Amendments
- HB 497 School Construction Amendments
- HB 499 Education Reporting Amendments
- HB 502 Critical Infrastructure and Mining
- HB 519 Department of Natural Resources Modifications
- HB 520 Fallow Land Amendments
- HB 522 Veterinarian Education Loan Repayment Program Amendments
- HB 526 Shell Egg Producers Amendments
- HB 529 Utah Fits All Scholarship Program Amendments
- HB 567 Fire Regulation Amendments
