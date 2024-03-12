Governor Abbott Names Chair, Appoints Three To Texas Board Of Respiratory Care

TEXAS, March 12 - March 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Nathan Rodrigues and reappointed Latana Jackson and Sonia Sanderson to the Texas Board of Respiratory Care for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. Additionally, the Governor named Sam “Gregg” Marshall, Ph.D., as chair of the Board. The Board advises the Texas Medical Board, adopts rules to establish the certification and permitting program for respiratory therapists, and sets minimum qualifications for respiratory care practitioners, standards of conduct, and grounds for disciplinary actions.

Nathan Rodrigues of Round Rock is an assistant professor of respiratory care at Texas State University. He is a licensed member of the National Board for Respiratory Care, Texas Society for Respiratory Care, and the American College of Respiratory Therapy Education. Nathan received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Texas State University.

Latana Jackson of DeSoto is director of respiratory at Children's Medical Center Plano. She is a member of the Children’s Hospital Association, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Dallas/Fort-Worth Chapter of the National Association of Health Services Executives and is treasurer of the Cedar Hills Girls Softball Association. Additionally, she is a member of the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) and the Texas Society for Respiratory Care (TSRC). Jackson received a Bachelor of Arts in Respiratory Care from Texas State University and Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Sonia Sanderson of Beaumont is a procurement contract technician for Fluor Federal Petroleum Operations. She is a volunteer with Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program and Southeast Texas Food Bank. Additionally, she is a former member of the American Alliance of Paralegals, Inc. Sanderson received a Bachelor of General Studies from Lamar University.

Sam “Gregg” Marshall, Ph.D., of Round Rock is a professor and chair of the Department of Respiratory Care at Texas State University. He has served on the faculty of Texas State University for 44 years and as department chair for 21 years. He is past president of the Coalition for Baccalaureate and Graduate Respiratory Therapy Education and fellow with AARC. He was recently inducted into the National Academy of Practice in the Respiratory Therapy Division as a professional member. Additionally, he is a member of the TSRC, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and the American Association of Sleep Technologists. He is a founding officer of the Texas Society of Sleep Professionals. Marshall received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Baylor University, Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Texas State University, and Doctor of Philosophy in Education from The University of Texas at Austin.