Governor Abbott To Lead Economic Development Trip To United Kingdom

TEXAS, March 12 - March 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced he will lead an economic development trip to the United Kingdom organized by the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and the Texas Economic Development Corporation. The Governor will depart Texas today, March 12, 2024, and conclude meetings on March 14, 2024. During the trip, the Governor will meet with business leaders and government officials in London to deepen the strong economic partnership between the United Kingdom and Texas, encourage expanded trade in critical industries, and attract new job-creating business investments to Texas.

“Texas is where the future is building thanks to our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce and the unmatched business advantages found only in our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “As a result, Texas is the eighth-largest economy in the world and a global leader in energy and trade. As we meet with business and government leaders in the United Kingdom this week, I look forward to expanding our economic partnership and welcoming new opportunities to promote innovation, business expansion, and job creation for an even bigger, better Texas.”

The Governor will be joined on the trip by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office Executive Director Adriana Cruz, and Texas Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Aaron Demerson.

Since taking office in 2015, Governor Abbott has led multiple business development missions to Cuba, France, India, Israel, Japan, and Mexico. In 2022 and 2023, First Lady Abbott and the Texas Secretary of State led business development missions to the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Governor Abbott joined the 2023 mission on the final segment of the trip in Paris, where he signed an economic development Statement of Intent with French Minister Olivier Becht.

The United Kingdom leads all nations for the number of foreign direct investment projects in Texas, and Texas is No.1 among the states for exports to the United Kingdom. In 2023, Texas trade with the United Kingdom totaled $18.2 billion, making them the state’s ninth-largest total trade partner. In the last decade, companies from the United Kingdom have invested $8.6 billion in capital investment through 326 projects in Texas, creating more than 18,200 Texas jobs.

The trip is sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization responsible for marketing and promoting Texas as a premier business location. Along with the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office, these two organizations make up the cornerstone of Governor Abbott’s economic development agenda to build a bigger, better Texas.