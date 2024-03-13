Minority Report Revealing Oppressive Federal Indian Policies released
Abuse, suicide and addiction rampant among tribal youth on many reservations are said to be partly due to a federal ‘iron triangle’ controlling private lives.
If tribal members are “wards," as patronizingly claimed, then the government has a “trust responsibility” to protect the children at all cost – even if at the cost of ruffled political feathers.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking minority report to the congressional 'Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children' has been released, shedding light on the detrimental effects of current federal Indian policies on families of tribal heritage. The report, titled "Minority Report: Commission on Native Children," is a result of extensive research and testimonies from grassroots Native American communities, families and individuals across the country.
— Elizabeth Morris
The report highlights the existence of an "iron triangle" within federal Indian policy, which has allowed for the implementation of laws and policies reported as controlling, oppressive, and unconstitutional to Native American families. These policies have had a devastating impact on the well-being of Native American children, leading to high rates of poverty, physical and sexual abuse, substance abuse, and suicide within these communities.
Commissioner and author of the minority report, Elizabeth Morris, stated, "If tribal members are 'wards' of the federal government, as patronizingly claimed, then the federal government has a 'trust responsibility' to protect the children at all cost – even if at the cost of ruffling political feathers. If the federal government does not want that responsibility, then it should stop the façade of having a 'trust responsibility' for Native Americans."
The minority report calls for urgent action to address the systemic issues within federal Indian policy and to protect the rights and well-being of Native American children. It also includes recommendations for policy changes and reforms that would empower Native Americans as individuals, families, and communities and promote local self-determination.
Morris further stated, "It is time for the federal government to acknowledge and rectify the harm caused by these policies on Native American families. The minority report serves as a wake-up call to Congress and the public, urging them to take action and support the well-being of Native American children."
The release of the minority report has sparked a national conversation about the need for reform in federal Indian policy and the protection of Native American children. The full report can be accessed at https://dyinginindiancountry.com/2024/03/01/minority-report-congressional-commission-on-native-children/. Morris hopes that this report will serve as a catalyst for change and bring much-needed attention to the issues faced by Native American families and communities.
