'Goon Squad' of Mississippi to be Sentenced; Victims / Lawyers Speak Out

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVENT: National News Conferenceand ‘Goon Squad’ Criminal SentencingU. S. District Court Southern District of MississippiCase: 3:23-cv-00374-DPJ-FKBDocument 27 Filed 11/20/23 Page 1 of 34LOCATION: Trent Walker Law Office5255 Keele Street – Suite AJackson, MS 39206DATE: Monday – March 18, 2024TIME: 1:00 PM CST – 2:00 PM ESTCONTACT: attorney.shabazz@blackrightsmatter.org 315.513.5445MEDIA: press@blackrightsmatter.orgCriminal Sentencing for the Rankin County Mississippi’s ‘Goon Squad’ is finally going to happen. After two previous sentencing delays in November, 2023 and January, 2024, former deputies Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Christian Dedmon, Daniel Opdyke, Jeffrey Middleton, and Joshua Hartsfield (Richland County) will all receive justice before Southern District of Mississippi U.S District Court Judge Tom S. Lee on Tuesday, March 19, 2024; Wednesday, March 20, 2024; and Thursday, March 21, 2024, for their vicious, sick and brutal crimes against Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker, which occurred on January 23, 2023, in Rankin County Mississippi.On that date Rankin County deputies, under the “supervision” of embattled Sheriff Bryan Bailey, committed what has been alleged by experts to be "one of the most egregious cases of police brutality in recent memory.” The six white Rankin County deputies broke into a private home, accused the two young Black men of “dating white women” then proceeded to beat, taser, attack, and assault the two young Black victims.Sexual devices or sex toys were used by deputies against the young men, who were forced to strip naked in front of the notorious ‘Goon Squad.’ The tragic melee ended when Rankin County Deputy Hunter Elward attempted to kill Michael Jenkins by shooting him in the mouth . The ‘Goon Squad’ operated freely under the oft-criticized leadership of Sheriff Bryan Bailey; whom the Rankin County NAACP wants outed and prosecuted by the United States Justice Department.Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker will testify at each ‘Goon Squad’s sentencing hearing. Lead Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Mississippi Attorney Trent Walker, and the victim’s families will attend the sentencing in the U.S. District Court and are pressing for the maximum sentences to be handed to the ‘Goon Squad.’ Sentences could range to up to forty years for shooter Hunter Elward, who will also plea to other civil rights crimes of excessive force on March 19th.Attorney Shabazz said: “Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker continue to suffer emotionally and physically since this horrific and bloody attack by Rankin County deputies. We are advocating for the stiffest of sentences for the defendants. A message must be sent to police in Mississippi and all over America, that level of criminal conduct will be met with the harshest of consequences. In addition, the victims and residents of Rankin County are calling on the United States Department of Justice to conduct a federal takeover of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and to remove Sheriff Bryan Bailey, who is ultimately responsible for the 'Goon Squad's long reign of criminal activity against residents." – Lead Attorney Malik Z. ShabazzLIST OF EVENTS:MONDAY – MARCH 18, 2024 – 1 PM CENTRALNews ConferenceVictims Jenkins, Parker, their lawyers and their familiesTrent Walker Law Office – 5255 Keele Street – Suite A – Jackson, MS 39206TUESDAY – MARCH 19, 2024 – 9 AM CENTRAL‘Goon Squad’ Criminal Sentencing U. S. District Court Southern District of Mississippi(defendants Hunter Elward and Jeffrey Middleton)501 E. Court Street, Suite 4.756 – Jackson, MS 392016:30 PM CENTRALTown Hall Meeting on Police Brutality in Rankin CountyPublic Town Hall Meeting in Sentencing and the removal of Rankin County Sheriff Bryan BaileyHosted by Rankin County NAACPBrandon Library Large Room – 1475 West Government Street – Brandon, MS 39042WEDNESDAY – MARCH 20, 2024 – 9 AM CENTRAL‘Goon Squad’ Criminal Sentencing U. S. District Court Southern District of Mississippi(defendants Christian Dedmon and Daniel Opdyke)501 E. Court Street, Suite 4.756 – Jackson, MS 39201THURSDAY – MARCH 21, 2024 – 9 AM CENTRAL‘Goon Squad’ Criminal Sentencing U. S. District Court Southern District of Mississippi(defendants Joshua Hartfield and Brett McAlpin)6:00 PM CENTRALNews ConferenceVictims Jenkins, Parker, their lawyers and their familiesTrent Walker Law Office – 5255 Keele Street – Suite A – Jackson, MS 39206Victims of "Goon Squad" Officers, Atty Shabazz Speak Out on CNN - YouTubeMen who say police tortured and sexually assaulted them speak out | CNNWhite ex-officers in Mississippi plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid | AP News

