Drawdown at Fish Creek Reservoir has made it unsafe for ice fishing
The Magic Valley Region has been notified by the Fish Creek Irrigation District that they have started to release water for flood control and in anticipation of spring snow melt. The drawdown has resulted in possible unsafe conditions for anyone going out onto the ice surface.
Anglers are strongly encouraged to use extreme caution when accessing the Fish Creek Reservoir ice sheet.
For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.