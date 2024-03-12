A California law barring the purchase of more than one gun in a 30-day period was struck down on Monday by a federal judge who said it failed a test for state laws laid out in the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights.
You just read:
California's one-gun-a-month law struck down by federal judge
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.