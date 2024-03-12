It seems the spotlight has never beamed more brightly on the United States Supreme Court, with legal experts pointing to recent high-profile decisions they say departed from precedent, veered toward right-wing ideology, and threatened equal treatment under the law.
You just read:
California Law Review Symposium Confronts Equality Concerns in Supreme Court Jurisprudence
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.