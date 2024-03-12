Akraya strengthens strategic leadership with Pamela Banerjee as VP of Strategic Relations & Head of Diversity Solutions.
I am thrilled to welcome Pam to the WBW team, said Sonu Ratra, Akraya President & Women Back to Work Founder. As WBW evolves, Pam will shape its future, driving impact on women's lives and careers.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akraya, a leading provider of staffing and consulting services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pamela Banerjee as Vice President of Strategic Relations and Head of Diversity Solutions. Pam brings over 16 years of experience in the contingent workforce industry, with a proven track record of creating innovative solutions for Fortune 50 companies worldwide.
— Sonu Ratra, President of Akraya and Founder of Women Back to Work
“We are delighted to welcome Pam to the Akraya team,” said Amar Panchal, CEO of Akraya. “Her deep expertise in contingent workforce management and unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion make her an ideal fit for this leadership role. I look forward to Pam’s leadership on Akraya’s Women Back To Work program to deliver innovative workforce solutions for our clients.”
A Seasoned Professional with a Multifaceted Background
Throughout her career, Pam has established herself as a trusted advisor, guiding numerous clients in designing and implementing successful contingent workforce programs. Her certifications as a Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP), and CCWP-SOW professional demonstrate her mastery of the field.
Pam's comprehensive approach stems from a diverse career journey. She holds a Computer Science degree and has experience in program management, strategy, sales, and solution design. This multifaceted background allows her to bridge the gap between technical expertise and strategic business needs.
"I am excited to welcome Pam to the WBW team,” said Sonu Ratra, President of Akraya and Founder of Women Back to Work. "Our WBW Program is the nation’s leader in Return-to-Work Program Offering for companies committed to hiring diverse talent. In her role, Pam will help write WBW’s next chapter and help accelerate our profound impact on the lives and careers of women."
Championing Diversity and Inclusion
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Pam is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. She serves as a coach with Technovation, a non-profit empowering girls in technology, and has been recognized by the Silicon Valley Business Journal's "40 Under 40" for her significant contributions to this crucial space. At Akraya, Pam will lead the development of innovative diversity solutions, helping clients build inclusive workforces that drive success.
About Akraya:
Akraya excels in IT consulting and staffing services, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse client needs. Recognized as the 2023 #1 Best Place to Work in Silicon Valley and a Glassdoor "Best Place to Work" in 2023, Akraya prioritizes a culture of excellence and inclusivity. Industry recognitions from Staffing Industry Analysts and The Silicon Valley Business Journal further solidify Akraya's leadership position. Beyond business, Akraya actively fosters social responsibility initiatives, encouraging team members to contribute to meaningful causes.
